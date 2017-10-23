Bars are as bountiful as Starbucks in New York City, but there are a few that raise their drinks — and their dishes — to an art form. So don’t just settle for a slice (or two) of $1 pizza! Instead, hit these crowd-pleasing gastropubs, where the scene is chill and the food is four stars; we're for any place that encourages a burger, fries, and a cold beer on tap. Seriously, what else could you possibly want in a night out?
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has