6:45 a.m. — A. crawled into our bed around 5 a.m. It's a tight fit in our queen bed (we really should just get a king), so I shuffle her into the guest room and I sleep with her in there until V. wakes me up at 6:45. I throw my hair into a bun, slip on a blue dress, and apply some makeup: Elf primer, Huda concealer, Elf powder, Tarte eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara. I get the girls dressed and brush A.'s hair. D. doesn't have much hair yet, so she's easy. We also don't have much for breakfast, so I throw some Cheerios into cups for the girls, and we're out the door at 7:20. My car is making a funny noise, so we drop it off at a garage. I drop V. off at his office and drop the girls at daycare. The gas light dings, so I stop to fill up. $29.75