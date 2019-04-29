12:30 p.m. — After lunch, I leave the kids with B. and head out to run errands. First I head to a local furniture consignment shop to scout out pieces for my sister-in-law. They just moved into their new house, and she wants me to help pick out furniture and decor. I end up finding a bunch of good options and take lots of pictures to show her later. Next, I go to the UPS store to drop off my Amazon returns, my Shopbop return (I decided to return one of the pairs of sandals and will eventually get $75.50 back for those), and a package I'm mailing to a friend. I run to the grocery store for a few necessities for the week — we are heading out of town for Easter weekend so I don't need much. I get shredded cheese, cereal, pizza sauce, baby carrots, green beans, milk, coffee creamer for B., chicken thighs, tomato sauce, hot dog rolls, blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, bread, and greek yogurt. While I'm driving around, my dad calls and we chat about upcoming Easter plans. $62.15