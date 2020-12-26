We won’t launch into this sale post talking about how 2020 totally sucked (it did, and we just did — whoops), but we will take a moment to acknowledge the silver lining of deals that came our way constantly all year long. There were so many excellent discounts this annum, we’re not surprised that Nordstrom's famed Half Yearly Sale is ending a twelve-month reign of mega deals with a bang. Like a true kerplunk of really, really good items in markdown mode.
While we’re not shocked by this particular after-Christmas sale, we are pleasantly surprised to see the likes of heavy-duty winter-wear from Ugg, Sorel, and Cole Haan already marked down during Nordstrom's post-Black Friday sale event. We don’t normally see such discounts until much later in the season, so for those doing some nonchalant digital window-shopping, we suggest getting serious when you spot something you like — some of these are bound to sell out before 2021 comes in to save us all in her discounted Nordy cape.
TLDR; Now through January 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is on! Save up to 40% on thousands of top-selling brands like Adidas, Hunter, Zella, and Spanx (there even more of a discount on some sneaky hidden gems). Or cruise the designer section for extra-naughty buys like this Saint Laurent straw cowboy hat at 60% off (before you click through: it’s still $358; sigh). Go on, get looking — what else do you have going on right now?
Winter Boots Up To 50% Off
Adidas Up To 40% Off
Zella Basics Up To 60% Off
Exclusive Beauty Buys + Free Gift With Purchase
Designer Fashion Up To 60% Off
Home Goods Up To 50% Off
