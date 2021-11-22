Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents had me young and neither of them graduated from college, which was always a bit of a sore spot for them. Growing up, college was a nebulous idea — I knew I wanted to go but there were no savings or much discussion about how I would pay for it beyond floating the idea of community college when I was in high school. I was a good student and had a lot of ambition, but absolutely no guidance on how to further my education. Out of the blue, when I was 17, my mom took a basic service job at a local private college, which granted my sisters and me tuition benefits at a network of private universities in the area. I decided on an out-of-state school to get some distance from my family. My first semester was very difficult as I felt such a huge class divide between other students and myself, but I started to find my niche and still have a great group of friends from those years. I worked about 15 hours a week during the school year and 40 hours a week during the summer to cover rent and my meager food expenses. I also took out student loans to cover fees, books, and other living expenses, which totaled about $17,000 when I graduated. I am so grateful to my mom for the experience. I grew a lot during my time in school and really benefitted from the small classes and extra attention that you get in a private college.