Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a program director working in the non-profit sector who has a $119,440 joint income and spends some of her money this week on toy trains for her son.
Prices have been converted to USD.
Today: a program director working in the non-profit sector who has a $119,440 joint income and spends some of her money this week on toy trains for her son.
Prices have been converted to USD.
Occupation: Program director
Industry: Non profit
Age: 35
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
My Salary: $89,000
My Husband’s Temporary Income: ~$27,525 (My husband works in film and usually makes between $43,000 and $58,000 a year, but, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in the US, the vast majority of productions that shoot in Vancouver are not filming right now, so he’s collecting Employment Insurance and doing some very part-time design work, which he declares.)
Canada Child Benefit: $2,915
Combined Net Worth: $236,588 (my RRSP: $48,526; my TFSA: $20,280; my LIRA: $15,210; my FHSA: $290 — I just set this up last month — joint emergency savings: $47,243; joint savings: $37,670; car: $13,038; husband’s RRSP: $37,670; husband’s TFSA: $16,661. My husband and I combined our finances when we got married. We have a joint credit card and bank account and savings, which I manage, plus individual credit cards and separate investments.)
My Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,583
My Husband’s Employment Insurance Amount (biweekly): $797
My Husband’s Freelance Paycheck Amount (monthly): ~$724
Canada Child Benefit Amount (monthly): $243
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Non profit
Age: 35
Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada
My Salary: $89,000
My Husband’s Temporary Income: ~$27,525 (My husband works in film and usually makes between $43,000 and $58,000 a year, but, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in the US, the vast majority of productions that shoot in Vancouver are not filming right now, so he’s collecting Employment Insurance and doing some very part-time design work, which he declares.)
Canada Child Benefit: $2,915
Combined Net Worth: $236,588 (my RRSP: $48,526; my TFSA: $20,280; my LIRA: $15,210; my FHSA: $290 — I just set this up last month — joint emergency savings: $47,243; joint savings: $37,670; car: $13,038; husband’s RRSP: $37,670; husband’s TFSA: $16,661. My husband and I combined our finances when we got married. We have a joint credit card and bank account and savings, which I manage, plus individual credit cards and separate investments.)
My Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,583
My Husband’s Employment Insurance Amount (biweekly): $797
My Husband’s Freelance Paycheck Amount (monthly): ~$724
Canada Child Benefit Amount (monthly): $243
Pronouns: She/her
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $996 (This is for a three-bedroom split-level apartment, and it’s incredibly cheap for Vancouver. We scored an 18-month sublet in a co-op and have to move in three months.)
Electricity: $58
Internet: $54
Phone: $40 (My bill is $84, but my work reimburses me $44 a month.)
Daycare: $560 (The full price would be $1,210, but the government provides a $650 subsidy.)
House Cleaner: $217 ($54.29 every Monday)
Car Insurance: $112
Rental Insurance: $18
Health Insurance: $0 (The family is on my plan, which my employer covers.)
Spotify Premium: $12.30
Crave, Shudder, Disney+, Netflix & Apple TV+: $34.75
The New York Times: $1.44
iCloud Storage: $9.40
Adobe Photoshop: $21.75 (for husband’s work)
Pet Insurance: $155
Patreon: $10.69 (The Birth Hour podcast and Aja Barber)
BCAA: $13.95 (roadside assistance)
Charitable Donations: $65
Bank Account Fees: $12.27
TFSA: $75
First Home Savings Account (FHSA): $290 (instead of RRSP for now)
Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP): $145 (for our son)
Annual Expenses
Amazon Prime: $99
Google Storage: $35
Credit Card Fee: $120
Microsoft Office 365: $71.70 (for my husband’s work)
Rent: $996 (This is for a three-bedroom split-level apartment, and it’s incredibly cheap for Vancouver. We scored an 18-month sublet in a co-op and have to move in three months.)
Electricity: $58
Internet: $54
Phone: $40 (My bill is $84, but my work reimburses me $44 a month.)
Daycare: $560 (The full price would be $1,210, but the government provides a $650 subsidy.)
House Cleaner: $217 ($54.29 every Monday)
Car Insurance: $112
Rental Insurance: $18
Health Insurance: $0 (The family is on my plan, which my employer covers.)
Spotify Premium: $12.30
Crave, Shudder, Disney+, Netflix & Apple TV+: $34.75
The New York Times: $1.44
iCloud Storage: $9.40
Adobe Photoshop: $21.75 (for husband’s work)
Pet Insurance: $155
Patreon: $10.69 (The Birth Hour podcast and Aja Barber)
BCAA: $13.95 (roadside assistance)
Charitable Donations: $65
Bank Account Fees: $12.27
TFSA: $75
First Home Savings Account (FHSA): $290 (instead of RRSP for now)
Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP): $145 (for our son)
Annual Expenses
Amazon Prime: $99
Google Storage: $35
Credit Card Fee: $120
Microsoft Office 365: $71.70 (for my husband’s work)
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. I grew up in the UK, and neither of my parents went to university (though my Dad later completed a degree part time at night school), but I was expected to go to a good one. I didn’t get an offer from any of my top three schools because my predicted grades weren’t as high as I needed (even though my actual grades were top marks — the UK system is weird), but I still landed at a top-20 university. I paid for my tuition and living expenses with student loans and part-time jobs, but my parents paid for my rent until I graduated (it was a three-year program).
Yes. I grew up in the UK, and neither of my parents went to university (though my Dad later completed a degree part time at night school), but I was expected to go to a good one. I didn’t get an offer from any of my top three schools because my predicted grades weren’t as high as I needed (even though my actual grades were top marks — the UK system is weird), but I still landed at a top-20 university. I paid for my tuition and living expenses with student loans and part-time jobs, but my parents paid for my rent until I graduated (it was a three-year program).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I was brought up not to ask about or share specifics on salaries or spending, as it was deemed rude (very British). I knew neither of my parents grew up with much money, but my dad eventually worked in software engineering, and we were comfortably middle-class. My dad started a few companies, and mom was always terrified about the lack of financial stability. They’re both quite cautious, and I remember being told that saving for retirement was key, and not to place my pension in any remotely risky investments.
I was brought up not to ask about or share specifics on salaries or spending, as it was deemed rude (very British). I knew neither of my parents grew up with much money, but my dad eventually worked in software engineering, and we were comfortably middle-class. My dad started a few companies, and mom was always terrified about the lack of financial stability. They’re both quite cautious, and I remember being told that saving for retirement was key, and not to place my pension in any remotely risky investments.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got a job working in my village shop on Saturday mornings at age 13. My parents encouraged me to learn the value of work and commitment, and I loved the extra spending money ($18 a week). I quit when I got a better-paying job around age 16, and my younger brother took over at the shop.
I got a job working in my village shop on Saturday mornings at age 13. My parents encouraged me to learn the value of work and commitment, and I loved the extra spending money ($18 a week). I quit when I got a better-paying job around age 16, and my younger brother took over at the shop.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not in the day-to-day sense. Occasionally, I’d pick up on some tension or uncertainty from my parents, and there were tighter times than others, but I had everything I needed for school, and we went on a vacation every couple of years.
Not in the day-to-day sense. Occasionally, I’d pick up on some tension or uncertainty from my parents, and there were tighter times than others, but I had everything I needed for school, and we went on a vacation every couple of years.
Do you worry about money now?
In some ways, yes. I have a great salary and a lot of flexible income right now. But my rent will likely triple when I have to move in a few months, and my husband’s work is very unstable, so I have to budget for us living on just my salary. That would be doable but wouldn’t leave any room for fun things. Buying a place to live in Vancouver is out of the question, so I do worry about our long-term plans, especially being able to afford things for my son when he’s older.
In some ways, yes. I have a great salary and a lot of flexible income right now. But my rent will likely triple when I have to move in a few months, and my husband’s work is very unstable, so I have to budget for us living on just my salary. That would be doable but wouldn’t leave any room for fun things. Buying a place to live in Vancouver is out of the question, so I do worry about our long-term plans, especially being able to afford things for my son when he’s older.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Once I graduated from university, my parents stopped paying my rent. They’re approaching retirement, and I know they’re worried about their own money, but they would definitely give me a loan if I needed it (as long as I paid them back).
Once I graduated from university, my parents stopped paying my rent. They’re approaching retirement, and I know they’re worried about their own money, but they would definitely give me a loan if I needed it (as long as I paid them back).
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes. My parents gave me $10,865 towards my wedding in 2017, and $18,100 last year as part of my grandmother’s inheritance when she passed away. We were so lucky with the timing of that. We used some of it to buy a car when our old one died, and most of it went to keeping us debt free when I was on maternity leave, and my husband had a 10-month stretch of not working at the same time.
Yes. My parents gave me $10,865 towards my wedding in 2017, and $18,100 last year as part of my grandmother’s inheritance when she passed away. We were so lucky with the timing of that. We used some of it to buy a car when our old one died, and most of it went to keeping us debt free when I was on maternity leave, and my husband had a 10-month stretch of not working at the same time.
Day One
6:40 a.m. — I wake up when my 21-month-old son, G., calls me from his bedroom. I breastfeed him while I wake up, get him changed and dressed, and go downstairs for Eggo waffles and a banana. He plays with his toy cars and watches a cartoon because it’s the weekend.
9 a.m. — I wake my husband, H., get everyone ready, and walk the dog to our local coffee shop. There’s a long line but the wait for my vanilla latte is worth it. I also get a muffin for me and G. to snack on throughout the morning, and H. gets a brew coffee and muffin. $16.22
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
10:30 a.m. — H. drives G. and me to a toddler art class, which is covered by a 10-class pass a friend gave G. for Christmas. Today, a friend and her son are joining us, and the boys paint with balloons, which is as messy as it sounds. After the class, I walk G. to a playground where he plays and eats his packed lunch. I use the remains of the muffin to bribe him into the stroller for the walk home. He falls asleep as we walk, and I pick up a huge bag of trains and cars (a Facebook Marketplace find) from an apartment building without waking him. $11.58
2 p.m. — Once we get home, the bag of cars and trains keeps G. busy while I make myself a quick box of mac ‘n’ cheese for lunch. H. calls to say he’s on his way home and asks if we want to go for a late lunch. Yes please! I eat a few bites of mac ‘n’ cheese and put the rest in the fridge for later.
4 p.m. — By the time we get ready, leave the house, and walk to the restaurant we’re past late lunch and into happy hour! We order the cheese quesadilla for G., a chicken Caesar salad and a tropical seltzer for me, a burger and beer for H., and crispy Brussels sprouts to share. Miraculously, G. loves the sprouts and is well behaved. While we’re out, someone from Facebook Marketplace messages to tell me that they picked up a bag of toddler clothes that I left outside our door and left $3.62 under the mat. $94.76
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m. — We’re back home to play with more cars and trains. I FaceTime my mom and discuss our plans for Thanksgiving. We’re combining family and Friendsgiving this year and hosting my parents and two friends. Thank goodness H. is cooking. Once I hang up, it’s time for G.’s bedtime, which H. and I do together tonight.
7 p.m. — Toddler is down, and it’s finally time to relax. I snack on leftover Caesar salad from happy hour, and we watch TV and talk about our schedules for the next couple of weeks. Canadian unions aren’t on strike, and H. and some of his Canadian friends have come together to make an independent film while they have time off (which is allowed here). His shoot overlaps slightly with a work trip I’m taking to Toronto to lead a retreat for my team. We’re doing the best we can to plan our childcare in advance.
10:30 p.m. — I go to bed and read an e-book from the library. I dropped my Amazon Fire tablet, and the replacement screen won’t be here for a few weeks, so I have to squint through cracks for now. I’m reading It Ends With Us because I’m high-key obsessed with Blake Lively. I don’t love the book as much as I’d hoped I would; it’s very melodramatic, even for me, and I don’t have high hopes for this being Blake’s Oscar nomination. Still, I read it for longer than I should and fall asleep around midnight.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $122.56
Day Two
5 a.m. — I wake up and can’t get back to sleep! I pick up my tablet and finish It Ends With Us (predictable). I fall back asleep and have weird dreams for the rest of the morning.
7 a.m. — G. wakes up, and I hear him babbling from his room. I nudge H. who agreed to get up with him, which I’m extra glad about because I didn’t sleep well. I manage to doze for another couple of hours. Bliss! It’s a beautiful day, so we decide last-minute to join a group of daycare friends going to a pumpkin patch. H. walks the dog while I dress G. and myself in plaid shirts. Cute? I think so, until G. demands his pink rain boots. It’s a lewk.
11 a.m. — The pumpkin patch is busy, and I jump out and get in the ticket line while H. parks. $26
11 a.m. — Once we're in, we grab two coffees ($5.79) and meet our friends for the hay ride to the pumpkin patch. It’s hotter than we dressed for, and chasing a toddler is warm work. To G.’s delight, we take the train back to the main area and get hot dogs and grilled cheese for lunch ($28.93). $34.72
1 p.m. — We drive home, and G. falls asleep in the car. We stop at the store for H. to grab the final supplies for Thanksgiving dinner. He gets turkey breasts, cranberries, bread, orange juice, butter, Parma ham, shredded cheese, cream, milk, lemon, and potatoes ($51.28), plus red wine, beers, and margaritas from the liquor store next door ($46.97). I sit in the car and scroll through pumpkin patch photos while G. sleeps. $98.25
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
2:30 p.m. — Back home, H. hits the sofa to work on script revisions for his movie. G. snacks on a banana and kiwi, then we spend most of the afternoon playing with trains and checking out the recent rain damage up on the roof deck. I stupidly left out G.’s water table and a few other toddler toys, so they’re wet and getting moldy. Ugh. I distract G. and clean as much as I can until we’re both soaked.
4 p.m. — I walk G. to the dollar store in his stroller in search of office decorations for my colleague’s birthday. I grab streamers and a card and stock up on cards and gift bags for some upcoming birthdays, chips for pre-Thanksgiving-dinner snacks, parchment paper, Ritz Cracker snack packs, and toddler socks ($24.83). Miraculously, G. is happy sitting in the stroller playing with his toy train, so we’re home pretty quick. $24.83
6 p.m. — H. takes the dog for a walk, while I get G. dinner: He’s having leftover quesadilla and fruit. He refuses the high chair tonight and eats on my lap. After dinner, I try on two dresses from Amazon that arrived today (paid for last week), while G. watches his pre-bedtime train cartoon. I wouldn’t usually buy clothes from Bezos but I need a dress for a party in a couple of weeks and have zero time to get to a store. I don’t love either of them, so go back to scrolling clothes stores on my phone until it’s time for G.’s bath and bedtime.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8 p.m. — As soon as G. is in bed, I run out the door and drive to Yaletown, where I’ve arranged to pick up a Facebook Marketplace lion costume for G. to wear to daycare (yes, he’s already a Halloween diva with two separate costumes). I park on the street and plug the meter for an hour ($1.19). While I'm waiting, I order two burritos, guacamole, salsa and chips, and two sodas from Tacofino ($49.52) nearby. The Facebook Marketplace person hasn’t replied to my messages, even though we agreed on this time. I decide to get the food first and come back. I end up waiting for another 15 minutes outside the apartment but don’t hear anything so call it a night and head home, frustrated and upset. $50.71
9 p.m. — I’m home and at least I have some delicious food, plus I saved on the Uber Eats fees by picking it up myself. H. has also tidied while I’m out — bonus! We relax on the sofa and start watching the new Beckham documentary. We’re both British and grew up with Becks, so it’s very nostalgic reliving it (and funny watching the rest of the world learn more about his story). I head upstairs to bed and start re-reading The Firm by John Grisham because there’s a sequel coming out soon. I put on an episode of The Birth Hour podcast to fall asleep to around 11 p.m.
Daily Total: $234.51
Day Three
7:15 a.m. — Wake up to G. babbling away and to a message from the Facebook Marketplace person apologizing for not getting my messages last night and offering to drive over the costume this morning. I immediately start the day in a good mood. She arrives while G. is having breakfast (mini pancakes and banana), and the costume is great. I pay in cash. $11
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 a.m. — Our cleaner, K., arrives. She comes every Monday morning and spends just over two hours making our place look and smell gorgeous. Because today is a holiday, we’re all home when she arrives, so we get everyone in rain gear to walk the dog and give her space. We get our usual brew coffee (H.) and skim vanilla latte (me), and I get a spinach and feta slice to share with G. After sitting on the covered patio for a few mins, G. gets bored so we leave. $13.66
10 a.m. — On the walk home, we pass the community center and see that the kid’s play gym is open, so I take G. in ($0.72), while H. takes the dog home. The bouncy castle is empty, so we brave it for the first time, and G. has a blast until some bigger kids come in and one accidentally collides with G.’s head. It’s a good time to make our exit, so we sit and eat a quick snack before walking home. $0.72
11:45 a.m. — We arrive just as K. is leaving. H. makes a quick lunch for G. (homemade veggie pizza on mini naan bread and fruit) then supervises more playing with cars and trains while I slice potatoes and onions for the potato gratin dish I’m now regretting volunteering to make for dinner. Then it’s my turn to tag in for play time, while H. jumps on a production call for the movie.
1 p.m. — Nap time for G. I hop in the shower and wash my hair while listening to an episode of the Ear Biscuits podcast, then make cranberry sauce and finish off the potato dish. H. is still on his call but is multitasking and making turkey roulades at the same time. Once G. is up, we pass the time until our guests arrive with more cars and trains (G.) and a canned margarita (me). H. has rented a table and chairs in lieu of us owning a dining table (paid for last week), so we set them up.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6 p.m. — Dinner is served! H. is a great cook and truly outdid himself. We’re eating turkey roulades with sausage stuffing, green bean casserole, roasted squash with blue cheese sauce, roasted potatoes, stuffing and, of course, the potatoes and cranberry sauce. And pumpkin pie! We run out of plates, napkins, bowls, glasses, cutlery — basically everything — and have to dig out paper plates from the cupboard to improvise. One day we’ll be grown ups with enough crockery to host a dinner party, but today is not that day. The food is delicious, and my boomer parents don’t say anything offensive in front of my friends, so the night is a win!
8:45 p.m. — My parents leave, and we have a couple of more drinks with our friends, then do a quick tidy and get a relatively early night before work tomorrow. I read more of The Firm until around 10:45 p.m.
Daily Total: $25.38
Day Four
6 a.m. — I’m awake early and annoyed about it. I lie in bed listening to Ear Biscuits until G. gets up, then I get him fed and changed. H. comes down to take over the morning routine at 8:20 a.m. and drives G. to daycare. H. has been doing most of the drop-offs and pick-ups while he’s been off work for the past six months, which is a lovely and much-appreciated silver lining to the strikes. I head upstairs, quickly get dressed, open my laptop in our little office, and dive into emails.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9:45 a.m. — I run down to the kitchen with my laptop and make instant coffee and eat a bowl of Shreddies while reviewing a presentation for my next meeting of many. H. packs up the table and chairs and returns them to the rental company. It’s pouring rain, and he rewards his efforts with a venti Starbucks PSL (classic). $5.08
1 p.m. — I join my organization’s monthly meeting and don’t have to have my camera on, so I “bubble and squeak” Thanksgiving leftovers for us, and eat while listening in. My stomach hurts almost instantly, and I run up to the bathroom as soon as the meeting is finished. Oops: Too much cheese in those potatoes, maybe. I’m done meetings for the day (a rare treat) but I have a ton to catch up on from last week, lots to do for my upcoming staff retreat, and 10 direct reports to write quarterly performance reviews for. I put on my Spotify Liked Songs playlist and get to it.
3 p.m. — I take a quick break to review the schedule for H.’s film. I booked a spa day a few weeks ago using a gift card, but the timing is bad now, because I also want to take a day to support H. on set. I can’t justify a second day out of the office the week before my event, so I reschedule the spa appointment. I get back to work, while H. walks the dog and heads to daycare pickup.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5:20 p.m. — H. and G. get back, and I leave my laptop to go down and meet them. We have a quick 20 minutes together, and then I run out the door to a Girl Guides of Canada meeting. I'm a unit leader, and tonight we’re helping the girls decorate a box to keep their crafts in, and handing out their uniforms for the year.
7:40 p.m. — The meeting is great, and the girls loved the crafts! I begrudgingly stop off at the grocery store on the way home. I hate grocery shopping and usually swallow delivery fees and order online, but it’s quiet at this time of night, and I get around quickly despite grabbing many things not on my list (which is also why I like to order online). I get milk, coffee flavouring, Greek yogurt, all the berries, pasta, Caesar salad kits (even though H. says I’ll get e.coli), shredded cheese, mini croissants, carrots and dip, chocolate, and toddler snacks. $78.80
8:15 p.m. — I walk in the door, and H. is watching John Carpenter’s Halloween. I unpack the groceries and add fruit and a cheese croissant to G.’s packed lunch for tomorrow. I can’t decide what to eat and whether to work or relax. I respond to a Teams message from a colleague on my phone and get sucked into a discussion about some of the challenges I’m having right now. She’s a great support, but all of a sudden it’s an hour later, Halloween 4 is now on the TV, and my dinner has been carrots, asiago dip, and white chocolate. I fill out some intake forms for a series of (much needed) leadership coaching sessions that I’m starting tomorrow and head to bed to catch up with John Grisham.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
10:45 p.m. — Lights out, The Birth Hour podcast on.
Daily Total: $83.88
Day Five
5:10 a.m. — Awake early again! I put a podcast on, but it finishes an hour later, and I’m still awake. I toss and turn, trying not to think about work, but I give up at 6:30 a.m., pull out my phone, and start answering Teams messages from my East Coast colleagues. Two of my managers are sick today, and there’s already been an email sent to the wrong staff list.
7 a.m. — G. is up. I throw on clothes and head into the bedroom to start the morning routine. H. is camera testing today and needs the car, so I’m on daycare duty on the bus. It’s only a 10-minute drive but can be up to 45 minutes each way on the bus and really cuts into my workday. I quickly make G. breakfast and pack half of it to eat on the bus, and we’re out the door.
8 a.m. — It's a 10-minute walk uphill to the bus stop, and I run the last two blocks so I’m very sweaty but catch the bus ($2.71)! We make it to daycare in half an hour, which is pretty good going, but G.’s not used to me dropping him off and screams when we get there. H. texts me that he overslept and doesn’t have time to walk the dog before he leaves, so I order an Uber to get me home in half the time. The first driver cancels, the second takes his time, and I wonder if I should have gotten the bus just as he turns up ($8.75). $11.46
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9:10 a.m. — I finally get home and walk the dog quickly. It’s a beautiful morning, and the sunshine feels so good. I make a huge coffee and am at my desk at 9:40 a.m., severely regretting not working last night. The morning goes well, and I host a games session to lighten the mood, and it’s well attended.
12:30 p.m. — I’m starving and take my laptop down to the kitchen. I make a Caesar salad kit and add cucumber, tomato, mushroom, and blue cheese. I eat while reading through an analysis that my team put together for a presentation tomorrow. They did a good job, but I’m expecting lots of questions about the quality of the data.
4 p.m. — After a tough performance conversation with a team member and a really insightful coaching session, it’s time to walk the dog again. Luckily, there’s an Evo Car Share right outside that I book while I’m walking, then I drop the dog home, grab the travel car seat, and drive to daycare. We hang outside for about 45 minutes playing with some of the other kids (our usual way to pass the time and burn energy), and all is going well until suddenly a meltdown strikes. I drive home to toddler screams and somehow carry the toddler, stroller, car seat, and daycare bag from the car back up to the apartment ($25.23 for a 91-minute rental — yikes). $25.23
6 p.m. — Thank goodness H. walks in the door shortly after us and takes over making dinner, while I soothe the screams. The camera test and table read went great, and he and his co-writer did some script revisions at a bar afterwards over a couple of beers ($9.09). H. offers to do bath and bedtime minutes before discovering that the dishwasher isn’t draining (because of course). He brings up a YouTube video and starts to bail out water. G. throws two cups of milk on the floor, so I call it a night and take him upstairs for the bath and bedtime routine. $9.09
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8 p.m. — Toddler down! Back to the sofa and my laptop to catch up on work. I clear out most of my inbox, give feedback on a new finance policy, review a property lease, and follow up with some potential community partners. Quick pause around 10 p.m. to grab the remaining Thanksgiving leftovers (minus the turkey, because it’s been a couple of days, and H. thinks it’s gone off) and multiple squares of milk chocolate for dinner.
11:30 p.m. — I feel exhausted but productive. I jump in the shower and wash my hair, roughly blowdry it, then wrap it in TikTok’s favourite heatless curler. I read more JG than I intended to and turn the lights out very late for me at 12:30 a.m.
Daily Total: $45.78
Day Six
5:45 a.m. — Really? The first time I’ve been up past midnight in months is also the first time G. has woken up before 6 in months. I bring him into bed with us, and he breastfeeds and wriggles for an hour or so. Today is my day in the office, so I tag out with H. a little earlier than usual so I can get ready. Office day means moisturizer AND deodorant. Woah! I throw on jeans and a patterned sweater and also run a straightener through my hair to calm the intense heatless curls slightly. I’m on the bus by 8:15 a.m. $2.71
9 a.m. — Today is my colleague’s birthday, so I’m trying to arrive early enough to get her a coffee and decorate our office before she arrives. I get two lattes, a cheese and bacon scone for me, and a chocolate cake for my colleague. I’m delayed at the coffee shop, and she’s early, so I bump into her outside. I’m devastated to not be able to surprise her (surprises are my thing) but I make her sit and stare at her laptop while I put happy birthday banners and streamers up behind her! She appreciates the effort. $21.08
2 p.m. — It’s a busy morning of meetings, work, and social chat with colleagues in the office. One of our partners is hosting a community event outside our office, so I run outside and say hi, and take some photos to post in our all-staff Teams channel. I take a break for lunch and grab a tuna sub and a Diet Pepsi from Subway, which I bring back and eat at my desk. I call H., who is having a stressful day in film-prep world. I offer to print some things at the office for him and to go to Staples after work to print prop photos because it’s only a short walk from my office. $13.01
6:45 p.m. — My afternoon is not productive. I end up having good conversations with teammates about some shifts in culture happening at our organization, but then get sucked into another complaint session with my office mate. We both agree that this isn’t good for either of us (especially because I honestly do LOVE my job) and commit to helping each other change our mindsets. I leave much later than planned and get to Staples to find it closed. I check the bus times and decide to splurge on an Uber home to have more time with G. ($8.79). I get home to a care package that arrived today from H.’s dad. He’s sent a story book and some jackets that he found in his house. He thinks H.’s mom bought them for G. before she passed away this past spring. He’s written a sweet but sad little poem, which I slot into the book until H. is in a better mood to read it. I take G. up to bed while H. drives to London Drugs to print the prop photos ($4.35). $13.14
8 p.m. — G. down! I head to the kitchen and make a Chefs Plate meal. We go on and off meal-prep plans but are doing two veg meals a week right now. Tonight is a black bean casserole with biscuits. While I’m cooking, I put in two lunch catering requests for my team retreat in Toronto, then scroll Amazon to look for book ideas for my friend and my mom, who are both celebrating birthdays this weekend. I land on two plant-themed books and order them from a nearby Indigo so I can pick them up on Saturday. I get a 10% discount with my membership and redeem $3.62 in reward points. I’m feeling more productive already. $53.16
9:30 p.m. — The casserole is good! H. and I hit the sofa to catch up on the day, attempt to plan our weekend, and discuss people that might be available to be H.’s production assistant next week. H. starts the first episode of The Fall of the House of Usher, which I do really want to watch, but I have so much on my mind I can’t concentrate. I doom scroll for a while, and we end up having an hour-long conversation about religious war, terrorism, the state of the world, and the odds of me getting COVID-19 right before my work retreat.
12 a.m. — I’m exhausted from this morning’s early start and annoyed that I didn’t go to bed sooner. I get why toddlers hate transitions — getting off the sofa is hard. I hang out with JG for a few chapters and lights out at 12:30 P.M.
Daily Total: $103.10
Day Seven
6:15 a.m. — Another early wake up, another wriggling toddler in bed. At least it’s Friday. When I finally get out of bed, I see a message from my friend telling me she has the flu and can’t make our night out tonight. We were going to a “Home by Midnight” club that closes at 11:30 p.m., the dream! I’m disappointed because I could do with a night out after this week, but I’m also exhausted and may finally get that early night. She’s asked for ticket refunds, and I get $18.10 back. I also notice my meal-prep charge for next week has hit my credit card. $34.71
8:30 a.m. — H. is running late this morning, so I make a start on emails while supervising G. as he plays with cars. As soon as he’s ready to take G. to daycare, I run upstairs to get changed and clear out the priority emails. I walk the dog to the coffee shop and buy a large vanilla latte to start my day. Then I’m back home for a meeting with my CEO on some fundraising activity and an interview for a manager role on my team. $4.86
12 p.m. — I’m on cloud nine after an amazing interview! The candidate is going to be great, and the HR manager messaged me to say she was also sold after only 10 minutes. If it works out, he’ll take six of my 10 direct reports and give them the love and attention they deserve. I make up another Caesar salad kit for lunch with blue cheese, mushrooms, shredded cheddar, and tomato. Meanwhile, H. has finished clearing out the house that he’s filming in next week and treats a couple of friends for lunch as a thank-you for helping ($71 for lunch, $2.89 for parking). $73.89
4:30 p.m. — H. comes home earlier than planned, and we agree that he’ll walk the dog while I do daycare pickup. When I get there, one of the other moms says she’s going to the same club night I was supposed to go to, and I’m disappointed to be missing it, even though I’m totally exhausted. H. messages me to say he’s hungry, and we decide to go for happy hour instead. H. goes on ahead and orders a beer, garlic prawns, Caesar salad, halibut poppers, and fries right as happy hour closes. G. and I walk there, and I order a margarita and a second beer. $57.28
6 p.m. — G. lasts almost an hour before he gets bored, so we wander home via the playground to burn off energy. I FaceTime my mom as we walk and make plans to see her tomorrow to celebrate her birthday. He tries to tell her “Halloween” and it comes out “Owl Ween,” which we all think is very cute. H. and I are both struggling to stay awake, so we let G. watch his trains cartoon for an extra 10 minutes while we build up the energy for bedtime. H. supervises the bath, while I fold and put away G.’s laundry.
8 p.m. — As soon as G. is down, I jump in the shower, wash, partially blowdry, and heatless curl my hair, then get straight into bed to scroll on my phone and read my book. Lights out at 9:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $170.74
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.