6:45 p.m. — My afternoon is not productive. I end up having good conversations with teammates about some shifts in culture happening at our organization, but then get sucked into another complaint session with my office mate. We both agree that this isn’t good for either of us (especially because I honestly do LOVE my job) and commit to helping each other change our mindsets. I leave much later than planned and get to Staples to find it closed. I check the bus times and decide to splurge on an Uber home to have more time with G. ($8.79). I get home to a care package that arrived today from H.’s dad. He’s sent a story book and some jackets that he found in his house. He thinks H.’s mom bought them for G. before she passed away this past spring. He’s written a sweet but sad little poem, which I slot into the book until H. is in a better mood to read it. I take G. up to bed while H. drives to London Drugs to print the prop photos ($4.35). $13.14