The Best Night Routine If You're An Overachiever — Or Too Tired To Move

Beauty sleep isn't just a cute phrase tossed around by princesses and supermodels who don't wake up for less than $10k. When you're deep in dream land, your skin is on the clock, working harder for you than it has all day to turn over cells and repair damage. That's why it's imperative to make the most of your nightly skin-care routine — whether it's one of those 3 a.m., why-can't-I-sleep-in-my-makeup instances or a Sunday dedicated to self-care.
Here’s exactly what to do for your skin if you have 5, 10, 15, 20, or 30 minutes, according to a top dermatologist.