Sorry, dudes, it's time to say goodbye to the days of rummaging through your dresser only to find dull, mismatched, and decade-old socks. And the ones with the holes? Yeah, they gotta go. Thanks to Nice Laundry, you can instantly and easily overhaul your foot fashion without breaking the bank.
What started off as a Kickstarter project quickly swelled into a legitimate brand in the e-commerce market. And now, leading the bold color movement in sock design, Nice Laundry has put together six packs of fun and quirky prints to take your sock game to the next level without breaking the bank. What's more? Like other smart fashion brands, they're doing it eco-consciously, as customers are encouraged to send in and recycle their old socks, which will eventually be repurposed into new ones.
Maybe you're not the kind of guy who puts much thought into your sock drawer before, but trust: Once you catch a glimpse of the daring designs ahead, you'll be ready to roll up your pant legs and let your socks steal the show. Click ahead for a peek at your new can't-leave-home-without accessories.