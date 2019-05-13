6:42 p.m. — The rest of the afternoon at work is busy with meetings and setting up a plan for the week with my manager. I'm a consultant, and we have a little over two weeks before our three-month project wraps up, so we need to align on deliverables to be finalized by the end of the week. I head to the gym on the way to the subway and lift for about an hour. I've been lifting three times a week for a little over a year and a half and always look forward to this time to unwind after a busy day.