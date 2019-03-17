9 a.m. — After a shower, some granola, a cup of coffee, and making myself fairly presentable, I take the subway to the school, where a few of my teacher friends are also working the event. I feel energized when I see them, and we spend the next three hours schmoozing and answering parent questions. I feel really aligned with the school's philosophy and enjoy working there, so it isn't too hard for me to sell it, but the constant mingling and smiling is tiring. I didn't think I'd ever work for a private school but I applied here when I first moved to New York and was still in the process of switching over my out-of-state teaching certification, a very slow process because I was struggling to pay for all of the requirements. Fast forward a few years, and I'm still here. It can definitely be tough to navigate the fine line between business and education at a private school, but this works for me for now and, while the bar is high and a lot is expected of us, I'm grateful for being treated relatively well.