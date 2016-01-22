What do you want to do in 2016 — get healthier, go on an adventure, spruce up your place, have more fun? We're teaming up with Boxed to help one lucky winner get it done! Our solution to your resolutions: a $1,500 Boxed shopping spree for bulk-sized groceries, home and office supplies, personal care items, or whatever else you need. Enter to win now, and keep reading for four resolutions to achieve with Boxed.
New Year’s resolutions are like babies — fun and easy to make, but hard to deliver. You’ve got the motivation and now Boxed is here to help you actually make ‘em happen with supplies on demand. Sound like a plan? Get 15% off your first order, plus free shipping, with the code REFINERY*. Here are a few ways to make this your year.
Resolution: Be healthier.
Boxed solution: Improving your health has always been easier said than done, but Boxed makes it pretty foolproof with a huge selection of nutritious grocery items to get you started. You can crock out with your quinoa brown rice out, replace sugar with agave nectar, or dunk your cookies in almond milk (in moderation, of course).
But eating better’s only one part of the equation. Boxed can also deliver vitamins, protein powder, Brita filters, and more right to your doorstep. All you need is the discipline to use them. Come on, you’ve got this!
Resolution: Keep a tidier apartment.
Boxed solution: Less clutter and mess at home means more physical and mental space for the other things you love. Clean up your act with a little help from Boxed. Need to organize your closet, vacuum your place, or get your deep clean on? Done, done, and done. Well, almost.
Resolution: Go on an adventure.
Boxed solution: The best money you’ll ever spend is on experiences, not things. That said, you’ll probably need a few supplies before your next life-changing adventure. Boxed has you covered — wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing. You can order airplane snacks, mosquito spray for your camping pack, and even a car safety lighting kit just in case your road trip really goes off the beaten path.
Resolution: Entertain more.
Boxed solution: No one ever looks back and regrets the time they spent with loved ones. This year, we encourage you to whoop it up for no good reason — because that’s the perfect reason! Boxed can get the party started with everything from wireless speakers and baking supplies to a beer-brewing kit if you’re feeling ambitious. Another reason to celebrate: big sizes and low prices mean more snacks for less money. We’ll drink to that!
Ready to turn your “wannas” and “gonnas” into “dids?" Enter to win a $1,500 Boxed shopping spree now!
*Valid on first order only. Offer ends on February 29, 2016, at 11:59 p.m. EST. The maximum Discount value is $50 and the customer must create an account (no guest checkout permitted). This Discount cannot be combined with other offers or promotions and cannot be applied to past purchases. Discount is non-transferable and may be used once per household. Discount can be redeemed through the Boxed App (iPhone, iPad, or Android devices) or via our website, www.boxed.com. Promo code must be entered at checkout. The Discount may be suspended or terminated at any time by Boxed at Boxed's sole discretion.
