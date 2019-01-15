If you live by the "new year, new me" philosophy, you've probably considered taking a fresh stab at your skin-care routine in 2019. (We know we certainly have.) Because after the stress of a jam-packed social calendar, flights to and from your holiday destinations, and the midnight Champagne toasts, your skin tends to need a little extra TLC come January.
So how exactly are we pressing the "reset" button on our skin this season? With the latest restorative treatment from one of our fave skin-care brands: StriVectin's Skin Reset 4-Week Intensive Rejuvenation System. Made up of four concentrated serums, the potent system works in targeted, sequential order for the most effective (read: oh-so-glowy) results. Week one strengthens the skin barrier by replenishing moisture and locking in hydration; week two enhances skin's elasticity with collagen-boosting hexapeptides; week three balances skin with plant extracts for a radiant, even-toned complexion; and, finally, week four restores skin's resiliency by targeting deep lines. Snag the superpotions at $139 for all four bottles, just below. You — and your skin — can thank us later. (Well, in 28 days, to be exact!)
