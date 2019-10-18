When was the last time you looked into the hydrating, healing (read: magical) properties of the tulip? Probably never, but it’s time to reconsider the flower as the industry’s best-kept secret vis-à-vis clean beauty. As the first brand to incorporate tulips into its products, Bloomeffects is leading a wave of natural-beauty purveyors that have introduced a new emphasis on everything floral. The brand's secret formula? A Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex, rich in antioxidants, natural moisturizing factors, and amino acids — aka, all the ingredients that make for super-soft, glowy skin. There’s more: Bloomeffects is also ethically sourced, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, and sustainable, so it checks all the boxes on your hunt for the best clean beauty brand on the market. Essentially, it's the beauty industry's version of farm to table, and Bloomeffects has appropriately coined its process in turn: field to face.
If you’re wondering what to cop first and happen to be in the market for a silky-smooth, hydrated complexion (who isn’t?), we suggest the Royal Tulip Nectar (a healing honey-like moisturizer that can be used as a sleep mask or hydrator for any dry area) or the Dutch Dirt Mask (skin-purifying magic in a tube containing peat from the Netherlands). Otherwise, check out the full lineup here, and make room in your medicine cabinet for some new additions.
