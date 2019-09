The New Snack Even Jerky-Haters Will LOVE

What's on my desk this week? Perhaps one of the most polarizing products in the snack-sphere: A bag of jerky. During my fruitful years of snacking, I've never come across anyone who feels neutral about jerky — most either either love it or loathe it. And even though I happen to reside more in the love camp, I oftentimes find myself feeling pretty "eh" with the packets of dried and spiced meats that occasionally cross my desk. They're either WAY too salted and seasoned (as in someone just opened a can of Worcestershire in my mouth) or too tough and dry (no, I would not like gnaw on this meat stick for 20 minutes). Which is why when The New Primal's product popped up, I paused.