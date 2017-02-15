The New Snack Even Jerky-Haters Will LOVE

What's on my desk this week? Perhaps one of the most polarizing products in the snack-sphere: A bag of jerky. During my fruitful years of snacking, I've never come across anyone who feels neutral about jerky — most either either love it or loathe it. And even though I happen to reside more in the love camp, I oftentimes find myself feeling pretty "eh" with the packets of dried and spiced meats that occasionally cross my desk. They're either WAY too salted and seasoned (as in someone just opened a can of Worcestershire in my mouth) or too tough and dry (no, I would not like gnaw on this meat stick for 20 minutes). Which is why when The New Primal's product popped up, I paused.
Not only was the packaging sleek and smooth, but it was also lavender-colored — so, not your normal fiercely masculine jerky approach. The next thing that struck me? The flavor: Date & Rosemary. Hello, savory-sweet-gourmet jerky made from non other than free-range chicken (also antibiotic and hormone free). I was intrigued. And to make things even better, upon opening the package, my nostrils were not immediately offended by the pungent stench of meat and sodium (big plus). Instead, it smelled slightly sweet with a hint of subtle savory flavor (the rosemary, perhaps?) The texture was smooth, chewy, but just soft enough — and the taste was not too meaty with a salty-sweet balance you dream of. After scanning the ingredients on the back, this flavor profile made perfect sense: Chicken, date syrup, pineapple juice, apple cider vinegar, rosemary, ginger, sea salt, and lemon juice. That's it.
I'm going to go ahead and call this gluten-free, protein-rich product supremely snack-able. So scoop up your own pack for just $7.59 — and if you're not into this specific flavor profile, try out the classic and spicy options in beef or turkey.
Welcome to Snack On This! A weekly series on all-things crunchy, crispy, smooth, savory, and sweet. Join us as we munch our way through the latest snacks that get a big thumbs up from our food team. (That usually means they've made it all the way from our mail pile to a more permanent spot in our not-so-official snack drawer.) Got suggestions for next week? Throw 'em our way in the comments below.
