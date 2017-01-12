This New Orleans Crawfish Boil Got Weird, In The Best Way Possible

We know you've been waiting for it. After an afternoon of professional boutique-browsing for vintage crop tops, Isadora, TK Wonder, and Cipriana Quann hop on the universe's most whimsical street car for a tour of New Orleans's idyllic Garden District — a neighborhood ripe with sprawling lawns and ornate antebellum mansions. Can we move there, please? But the ladies don't have time to daydream over bank-breaking real estate opportunities; there's a crawfish boil going down, and no one wants to slow the lemon-squeezing, shell-cracking glory. Once they've settled into an optimal peeling, munching, and dancing rhythm (because you have to dance when the food's that good, of course) they're joined by an unexpected visitor. To say that Marie Francois, who arrives on the scene in her own fully decked-out golf cart, epitomizes the best of NOLA's exuberant "local color" would be a grave understatement, so you'll just have to watch and see for yourself. Luckily, we're bringing you along for the butter-soaked extravaganza, in virtual reality no less. Check out the video above to meet Marie Francois and to join the feast—we sincerely hope you brought extra napkins.