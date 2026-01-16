The Best Way To Handle The New Moon In Capricorn Is To Put Yourself First
The New Moon on January 18th is coming in hotter than a steamy matcha latte! The first New Moon of 2026 is going to have a significant impact on how we kick off the year and the standard we implement for ourselves. The astrology for this lunar event is going to be intense — the only way out is through. By that, I mean the best way to handle the New Moon is to put ourselves first. For many, this will be challenging because 2025 was a year in which we selflessly gave to others. Since 2026 is a numerically number one year (2 + 0 + 2 + 6 = 10, and 1 + 0 = 1), it's time to switch up that vibe. No more playing nice, it’s time to start doing more for us than we do for others. Here we go!
New Moons occur at the beginning of the lunar cycle. They initiate a time of beginnings and fresh starts, allowing us to set intentions for the month ahead. We can manifest and bring our desires to light, igniting our dreams and putting them into fruition. At this moment, the sun and moon come together in the same sign and degree, forming a conjunction. The connection of these celestial entities brightens our drive, but curtails our intuition. The technical term for the alignment of the sun, earth, and moon is syzygy. Every New Moon has a different flavor, promise, and message — this lunation is no exception.
The New Moon links up with Mercury and Mars in Capricorn, Saturn in Pisces, Uranus retrograde in Taurus, and Neptune in Pisces. Although Jupiter retrograde in Cancer is farther away, it'll lend an extremist energy, escalating the planetary energy. The same day, Mercury faces off with Mars and Saturn. The healing centaur, Chiron in Aries, and the liberating asteroid Lilith, which is in Scorpio, add a cosmic punch. All these elements are urging us to act toward starting fresh, which will not be easy. Why? We aren't ready to let go of our old ways of thinking and feeling. Rather than relinquish us from habits, situations, or relationships that aren't serving our highest good, we’ll drag our feet.
It may seem that each step forward is accompanied by a setback. The challenge is comprehending that rather than trying to push forward, we must take a moment to meditate on our current position to assess the path we want to take. Although Mars is hyperactive in the New Moon activity, the correspondence it shares with Neptune is going to have a standing still, so instead of trying to make waves, we should really meditate on how we feel or what we are willing to incorporate and dismiss from our lives.
Saturn serves as a stabilizing force. The karmic and responsible planet is in watery Pisces, a place known for dismantling boundaries; we are learning to set limits, not just with others, but with ourselves as well. This entails adopting a new mindset for all of us, allowing us to understand that we don't have to put pressure on a specific timeline to evolve. With the New Moon occurring on the last day of Capricorn season, we might want to jump forward. Remember, growth takes time and happens progressively. The less we stress and compare ourselves with those who appear to be doing better than us, the easier it'll be to move at our own pace.
However, that doesn't mean power struggles won't ensue. In some circumstances, the stew has been brewing and simmering for a while, and now it's ready to boil over. Jealousies are heightened due to insecurities, making us feel as though we aren't good enough. We are! We must focus on the positive attributes within ourselves, not give others too much leverage, and refrain from arguing over feelings. If they aren't going to acknowledge how they've repressed us, then it's time to consider disconnecting. The only opinion that matters is our own when it comes to our heartfelt sentiments. Gaslighting and emotional manipulation can be used to gain sympathy, which is why we must draw a line in the sand. Protecting our energy and aura is vital.
