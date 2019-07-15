6 p.m. — I drive to my counselor's office for my weekly appointment. Infertility has definitely had an impact on my mental health, and when food, exercise, and journaling weren't helping as much as they usually do, I found a counselor. The counselor I see is out of network, but she specializes in infertility and women's health issues. My anxiety has been a little heightened this week, especially at work. Some days I dream of what it must be like to have a job that doesn't require me to be sending emails all day long. I waitressed all through high school and college, and I'd be lying if I said I don't miss it sometimes. I've thought about leaving my job, but the tuition and insurance benefits are too good to pass up right now, so I'm committing to sticking it out for at least another year. $80