We'll be the first to admit it: The prospect of switching over to natural makeup can be a bit overwhelming. Between (now debunked) stigmas about its staying power and the fact that we're persistent creatures of habit, opening our eyes to options other than our tried-and-true faves often feels anything but natural.
But considering the fact that we already use just about every other product from trusted brand Burt's Bees®, we decided to give it a go and test all (yes, all) the products from the buzzed-about (no pun intended) natural makeup line, launching now in Canada. Click through to discover our favourite picks — from a moisturizing, colour-rich lipstick to a gentle mascara with serious staying power — that were quick to prove what natural makeup can really do. (For the record, the foundation has plenty of coverage, and the eyeshadow will stay put all day.) All hype aside, don't be surprised when one (or more likely, all seven) of these beauty staples winds up in your makeup bag. You can't say we didn't warn you.