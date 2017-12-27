Ellen's father, Jim Langford (Neil Crone), intends to retire and leave her in charge of Home & Hearth, the company he started with his best friend, her "Uncle" Zeke Daniels (Anthony Sherwood), many years before — as long as she proves her mettle in one final gauntlet. Not by closing Home & Hearth's fourth quarter of the year with record sales, or pulling off a major turnaround, but by traveling to Snow Falls, the imagined locale of his origins. (Which we are fervently assured, through many big city vs. small town comparisons, is the capital of Bumblefuck, Nowhere.) Once there, Ellen is to deliver the handwritten letters Jim and Zeke exchange each year and learn something from the locals.