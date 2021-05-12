Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad always took me to the bank with him when he needed to run errands. He explained to me how he put everything in savings except for the money he was okay spending, and how he figured out what percentage of his paycheck should go into the spending category. The idea of interest compounding the sooner you put your money into the bank stuck with me even when I was little. I knew that I could put money away when I didn't need it and it would turn into more money in the future. A guy I dated in college explained I should open an IRA even before I started working, so I started mine when I was 19.