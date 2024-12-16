Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Absolutely, yes. The tuition mentioned above. My folks bought me a used car for $11,000 as a college graduation gift. They also matched my contributions to my Roth IRA for seven-ish years when I was in my 20s, as a way to incentivize me putting money in it even when I was earning like $8-$11 an hour as a field grunt or graduate student. So seven years x ~$2,500 = ~$17,500. (This was incredible and something I plan to do with my kids, good luck willing!) When I started graduate school, my parents volunteered to pay a down payment for a small home they bought for ~$90k, and I paid the mortgage. When I graduated four years later, we sold the house and split the profit proportionally to the money we had put in — my profit was something like $6,500. More recently, they gave us $5,000 to help a little bit with our IVF costs. My last grandparent died recently and my parents put $15,000 from my mom’s inheritance in my kids’ 529s. I probably would not have the career that I have if it were not for this support. I will probably inherit some money when they pass, unless their eventual long-term care costs are much more than anticipated, but I don’t know how much and I want them to live forever anyway.