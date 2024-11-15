As someone with thick, dry, and coarse 3C curls, I can confidently say that the right products (and even advice) are hard to come by — and it's because most of them just aren't made with our unique hair types and textures in mind. And as a beauty editor who has tried almost everything at this point, from the most expensive salon brands to the affordable drugstore ones, I've learned that the $$$ ones don't always mean they're the most effective.
That's why it was a breath of fresh air to attend a Mielle Organics panel with the brand’s founder Monique Rodriguez (whose curls are the stuff of legends, by the way) at Beautycon in Los Angeles on November 2. For the uninitiated, Mielle is at the forefront of natural hair care, creating products for textured strands that are affordable *and* incredibly effective.
During the panel, Rodriguez shared her entrepreneurial wisdom with the masses (she’s a big advocate for setting boundaries and making the word “no” a complete sentence), along with key tips and holy grail products that saved her curls when starting her natural hair journey. Keep reading for all of Rodriguez's wisdom. Now, long-term hydration and defined, healthy curls no longer feels like a pipe dream.
1. If you've decided to embrace your natural texture, remember to be patient
“[The transition to natural hair] does not happen overnight,” said Rodriguez, who was a teenager when she first relaxed her hair and continued into her late 20s (something most Black women experience, myself included). “That’s what a lot of people get confused about. They think that using a product one time will give you instant results and that the product is just magic. You have to know that, with your transition, it could take [anywhere from] six months to a year.”
2. Go for a chop
Rodriguez recommends a cut — whether that’s big or small — to help encourage the growth of healthy new strands. Rodriguez opted for a smaller, gradual chop herself and let her curls slowly grow out naturally again.
3. Know what ingredients you need for your hair type
“I needed a good balance of both protein and moisture in my hair,” Rodriguez explained. “That was one of the first products that we launched when I first started Mielle: the Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner [which has both]. That was the product that actually helped restore my curls as I was going through that transition. I recommend that product if you’re going through a transition because it will really strengthen your hair and help your curls form.”
The Babassu Oil & Mint Conditioner contains high concentrations of vitamins, amino acids, oils, and fatty acids, which hydrate and deeply replenish the hair. It’s great for starting you natural hair journey, but it also works wonders for heat damaged hair or dry, coarser hair types to restore moisture.
4. Regularly deep condition (& trim), especially if you want to dye your curls
Rodriguez's hairstylist was initially hesitant to color her hair (a gorgeous blonde shade, might I add) because it can alter your curl pattern. But Rodriguez wasn’t worried — she knew her hair was strong enough to handle it. “Deep conditioning is extremely important,” she said of her hair routine. “Now that I have the color, I make sure I’m using the Babassu Oil and Mint Deep Conditioner and alternating that with the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque. [I also] trim my ends every six to eight weeks, which I don’t like, but I know it’s an important part of keeping your hair healthy, especially when you have some type of chemical component added to your hair."
5. Apply your products when your hair is soaking wet
When it comes to keeping your curls fresh, hydrated, and defined between wash days, Rodriguez has it down to a science. “I think this is something a lot of curly girls struggle with,” she said. “The secret is, you have to apply your products when your hair is soaking wet. When you do this, it’s sealing the moisture into your hair. My wash-and-go routine consists of the Pomegranate & Honey Detangling Conditioner and then I use the Pomegranate & Honey Mousse and the Pomegranate & Honey Custard. You apply these while [your hair is] wet and then you can diffuse your hair which locks in the moisture. I truly don’t have to do anything else to my hair until I rewash it.”
6. Invest in scalp care
Rodriguez swears by the brand’s cult-loved Rosemary Mint Oil, which she uses every other day, to keep her curls strong, despite being color-treated.
Another non-negotiable product? The Rosemary Mint Clarifying Sugar Scrub that she’ll use once a week to gently remove product buildup and excess oil. Both contain nutrient-rich and strengthening ingredients like rosemary and biotin, and together, they work to prevent breakage and smooth split ends.
7. Sleep with a bonnet
Rodriguez says it’s always a good idea to sleep with a bonnet or to do the “pineapple method” with your curls at night. She also stresses that if you’re using great products (like Mielle!), you actually won’t have to do much to your hair between washes. We love to hear it.
