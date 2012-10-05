You know that perfect leather jacket perennially at the top of your wish list? Well, listen up, ‘cause your dream ticket is now up for grabs...for a whole lot less. Just in time for fall, we teamed up with U.K.-based Muubaa to offer up its bevy of lust-worthy leathers, from classic zip-ups and edgy biker stunners to rad leather skirts and skinnies. The kicker? For a limited time, you can score up to $150 off each and every one of Muubaa’s gorgeous leather numbers. It's all going down on R29 Shops — don't you want to visit?
Advertisement