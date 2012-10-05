Story from Shopping

45 Gorgeous Leather Jackets You Can Wear Forever

You know that perfect leather jacket perennially at the top of your wish list? Well, listen up, ‘cause your dream ticket is now up for grabs...for a whole lot less. Just in time for fall, we teamed up with U.K.-based Muubaa to offer up its bevy of lust-worthy leathers, from classic zip-ups and edgy biker stunners to rad leather skirts and skinnies. The kicker? For a limited time, you can score up to $150 off each and every one of Muubaa’s gorgeous leather numbers. It's all going down on R29 Shops — don't you want to visit?
