Between OG mainstays like Bonnaroo and Coachella, artsy newbies like CounterPoint, and dance-all-night EDM whirlwinds like HARD and Mysteryland, it's safe to say that this summer was a festival-lover's dream. What you may not have realized, though, is that now — as the warmer months draw to a close and back-to-school season creeps in — it's test time. How much, exactly, did you learn from this summer's various musical extravaganzas?



Do you deserve a badge for setting-up-camp skills? Have you mastered the art of dancing your way to that prime spot directly in front of the DJ? Or do you still need a few more weekends under your belt before you can claim full master status? With a handful of quality festivals still around the corner, come find out where you stand.



