To keep myself honest and motivated, I made a chart. I love charts! Mine had a little square for every day of the week, 52 weeks in the year. The total saved to-date was printed at the end of each week, so $191.80, $383.60, and then $575.40. Every single morning for an entire year, I got up, made my coffee, fired up the banking app on my phone, transferred $27.40 from my checking to my savings account, and colored in a square on my chart with red marker. (I also love red markers.)As the days and weeks went by, and the red squares started to outnumber the white, the reality of what I was doing began to sink in. I was quitting my job — a whole career, and a way of life that I’d been cultivating since I graduated from college and moved to New York in 2000. I was building a house in a foreign country. I was prepping to start my own business. And I was getting ready to sell a home that I loved to move to a much smaller apartment in a new neighborhood that I wasn’t even sure if I liked.So yes, looking at those red squares creeping across the expanse of my chart was also a little panic inducing. But you know what helps ameliorate anxiety?$10,000, that’s what.Not to mention, the things I was going to buy with that $10,000: Freedom from corporate life. Year-round access to sunshine and palm trees. More time with my husband. More creative energy. More naps.But again, everyone’s priorities are different. It doesn’t have to be such a grand goal for you, or such a large amount. Maybe it’s finally time to ditch the roommates and move out on your own, but a single-payer rent check is beyond your current means. If living alone is going to cost you, say, $500 more per month than you’re currently paying, then a year’s worth of increased expense is $6,000 — or $16.43 per day. You could start saving the day you re-up your final lease with the roomies, and be ready to sign on your own place the day it expires.You see where I’m going with this?Thanks to my yearlong savings jag, this year is starting with the publication of my book (which I wrote in the last six months; a direct result of spending less time in bullshit meetings and not commuting an hour-and-a-half every day), and then two months on a tropical island during the dead of NYC winter. From the side of my pool, I’ll be editing a couple of other people’s novels, ghostwriting a memoir, and generally living life on my terms.And honestly, it wasn’t that hard.During the last year, I learned a valuable lesson about not necessarily having to live to my means. I’d been striving for 15 years since graduating college and moving to New York, to make money — and more of it — to pay off my debts and then accumulate new ones. The higher my paycheck got every year, the more I spent. I could finally afford this handbag or that massage, but ultimately, all of those small-ish purchases conspired to keep me living paycheck to paycheck for over a decade. When, instead, I paid a little attention every day to saving money — and therefore to the things I didn’t need to spend it on — I realized how much I could easily live without.I even started a new chart after my year of saving was complete. What can I say? Those little red squares really grew on me — and this year, all those extra glasses of wine I’m not buying in New York are going to help me look good in and afford my new island wardrobe.Sarah Knight is the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck: How to Stop Spending Time You Don’t Have With People You Don’t Like Doing Things You Don’t Want to Do. Learn more at www.lifechangingmagicofnotgaf.com or follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MCSnugz.