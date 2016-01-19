First, my overarching goal was to be able to work from anywhere. (My husband was already a freelancer.) The house we were building in the D.R. started as a vacation home, but soon enough we realized we wanted it to be home home, for at least half the year. That meant I would have to give up my career in publishing, which had been 15 years in the making, and required me to live full-time in New York. In order to do that, I would need a cushion in my bank account, so that once I left my salary and health insurance behind, I would have time to get my freelance business up and running. I was fairly sure I’d get inquiries and start booking clients right away since I had such great industry contacts, but given how long it takes to actually edit a manuscript, return it with notes, and receive compensation — plus time for the unexpected curve balls life tends to throw at you — I knew it would be a while before I could expect to pay bills on my freelance income. I figured having three months’ worth of expenses saved would keep me solvent in the interim.



(Note: In service to explaining the savings plan, I am perhaps underselling how completely terrifying all of this was. It was terrifying. But it’s all in the rearview mirror now.)



Anyway, three months’ expenses for me equaled roughly $10,000. That’s my half of our mortgage and other bills, insurance, groceries, and what I like to call the $20 “walking out your door tax” that New York City imposes on its residents. I swear I can’t leave my apartment without spending 20 bucks.



I had given myself a year to save the money to quit my job, and I took that $10,000 amount, divided it by 365 days, and came out with $27.40. That’s how much I would have to save every day to get where I wanted to be. I figured breaking it down into a daily savings amount would (a) make it a little less painful and (b) keep me focused on doing the work each day to achieve my goal.



Hey, guess what? I was right again!



Now, to some people, saving nearly $30 a day might sound impossible. It might actually be, depending on your income and expenses. But no matter what your savings goal is, you can divide it by a length of time that does put that goal in easy reach. It’s just a matter of making a plan and sticking to it.