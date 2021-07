I think everyone can learn self-confidence. There are even a lot of adults who aren’t confident — and you know what? That's for me, too. We should be motivating ourselves, educating ourselves, and learning about ourselves. You need to invest in your own growth. It’s really up to families, especially moms and single moms, to build up the confidence in their kids in the very beginning, really encourage them to be positive, and treat others the way they want to be treated. (Editor’s note: For parents who are at a loss on how to talk to their children about the pressures of social media, download the Confidence Kit from The Dove Self-Esteem Project here .)