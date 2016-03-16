These Drugs That Didn't Exist 20 Years Ago Will Make You Glad It's 2016

We've grown very used to being able to treat ailments and illnesses that would have been completely untreatable and even deadly decades ago. So, it's easy to forget that only 20 years ago, we wouldn't have access to many of the most important (and commonly-prescribed) prescription drugs out there. But in a new infographic, Canadian Pharmacy Online reminds us of a few of the most innovative drugs from the last two decades.
You'll probably recognize quite a few of those included. Several of them — including Abilify, Seroquel, and Symbyax — are mental health-related drugs. And the HIV-prevention medication Truvada, a.k.a. PrEP, is a very recent addition. Gardasil, the HPV vaccine, also makes a well-earned appearance on the list.
From osteoporosis to cancer to depression, the overall mix of diseases we can now treat is eye-opening. Of course, no drug is without its own set of potentially-serious side effects (and uh, yeah the drug companies aren't exactly saintly in all scenarios), but many of these signify truly remarkable medical innovations.
You'll probably recognize quite a few of those included. Several of them — including Abilify, Seroquel, and Symbyax — are mental health-related drugs. And the HIV-prevention medication Truvada, a.k.a. PrEP, is a very recent addition. Gardasil, the HPV vaccine, also makes a well-earned appearance on the list.
From osteoporosis to cancer to depression, the overall mix of diseases we can now treat is eye-opening. Of course, no drug is without its own set of potentially-serious side effects (and uh, yeah the drug companies aren't exactly saintly in all scenarios), but many of these signify truly remarkable medical innovations.
Advertisement