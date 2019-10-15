Monica Veloz

When you see Veloz on YouTube these days, she's often speaking Spanish and sharing candid glimpses into her life and family. However, in the early days of her YouTube channel, Veloz recorded her videos, exclusively, in English. "When I first started my channel, I tried to be very prim and proper. I didn't want to be too loud, too extra, too outspoken," she says. "I feel like that goes back to the idea of Black people feeling like they have to suppress themselves to fit in." But when Veloz realized that there was a glaring lack of knowledge and representation from the Afro-Latina community on YouTube, she began to show more of my unfiltered self and used it as an opportunity to educate her followers on her culture. Now, all of her content is bilingual.