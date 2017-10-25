Your Money M.O. Profile: Keeping Up With The Joneses

It’s not like you’re irresponsible — your credit card hasn’t been declined or anything. You just pick quality over quantity. Coughing up the cash for a designer bag that’s 10% off makes much more sense to you than getting a basic leather tote you’ll be tired of in a few months. And you love treating your friends. You’ll always be the first one to throw down your credit card to cover the drinks tab…without actually looking at the bill. You’re the friend who sends beautiful flowers after a dinner party and treats pals to a bottle of Champagne on their birthdays. And sometimes thinking about all those purchases keeps you up at night. But hey, you like to live for today. Who cares about a five-year plan?