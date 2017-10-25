5 Things Every Over-Spender Should Do Now

Saving isn’t about denying yourself, it’s about freedom. Once you’ve paid off your credit cards and socked away a decent amount of money, you’ll be free to do things you never could have before. Maybe that’s switching to your dream job, even if it pays less. Maybe that’s taking time off to travel for an extended period — with everything fully paid for in cash. Getting exactly what you want will feel so much better when you know you saved for it and can easily afford it.