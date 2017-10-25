Your Money M.O. Profile: Everything Is Negotiable

You almost never pay full price for something, yet you’re still struggling to consistently save money and hit your long-term financial goals. You put tons of energy into seeking out deals and biding your time for the perfect sale, but sometimes you get so excited by a bargain that you shell out for something you never intended to buy in the first place. Your closet and kitchen are stocked for every eventuality with things you bought at rock-bottom prices, but your bank accounts and retirement fund aren’t looking quite as healthy.