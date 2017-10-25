4 Easy Ways To Save If You Are Addicted To Bargains

Chances are, you have tons of new or like-new items around your home that could be put to good use elsewhere. You can donate housewares, or sell anything new on eBay. Be particularly brutal when it comes to your closet. Anything you haven’t worn in the last two years can likely go. Set up an account with an app like Tradesy or Poshmark and list the clothes and accessories you’re parting with to bring in a little cash. If you don’t have the time to juggle an e-commerce side hustle, see what you can get for your items from a local consignment store, or consider donating them. Getting rid of excess stuff will help you realize how much of it you were never using in the first place, curbing your temptation to buy more things.