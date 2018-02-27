A Week In Worcester, MA, On A $51,000 Salary

7:30 a.m. — I am awake early since my friend is heading to work and my landlord is supposed to come by with a plumber to look at my dishwasher. I have a little bit of a headache from the prosecco so I immediately drink two full glasses of water as soon as I wake up. I make coffee and egg sandwiches for my friend and me and then curl up on the couch with the kittens while I wait for the plumber. (Spoiler alert: He never comes.) I take two Advil and hope that my headache goes away soon. I decide to be productive with my early morning so I reorganize my closet and do laundry. My headache goes away after the Advil, eggs, and cheese do their job.