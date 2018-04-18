12 p.m. — I always use my lunch break to take a walk, even in the cold. I really need to stretch my legs and get as far away from my office as possible. Today I call my little sister and we have a nice chat. She and I are going to Myrtle Beach for a long weekend this month. My mom is letting us use her timeshare points, so the resort is free for us. Another friend is joining and agreed to drive, so I'm splitting the cost of gas and tolls with her. When I get back from my walk, I microwave my ground chicken stir-fry in the microwave and spoon it into the lettuce cups I brought – so tasty and satisfying. Most of my coworkers take their lunch breaks around this time, so the office is nearly empty while I eat at my desk.