A Week In West Virginia On A $48,000 Salary

2:30 p.m. — Nausea is finally gone, so S. and I have a late lunch. Soup for me, leftovers for him. We talk about the job applications he's filled out. He recently finished grad school and is in the process of moving back in with me after a couple years of hiatus on our relationship. I'm glad we're together again, and that he's here to help me through this; but health issues, work concerns, and adapting back to cohabitation have me on edge. He is equally stressed, because he's currently unemployed and moving to a new area. We are both trying to be gentle and understanding with each other, so we're talking through issues much better than we have in the past.