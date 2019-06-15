8:30 p.m. — Still watching Jane the Virgin, but remember that TaskRabbit has been reminding me to update my payment information, so I try to go set up another checking account so that it'll stay separate and can go directly into my currently nonexistent emergency fund. I've spent so much of the past few years being broke and underemployed that I haven't been able to save anything, but now I'm actually at the point where I still have money in my bank account by the time my next paycheck hits and feel the need to get my shit together more. I hit a bump with the checking account, but spend a while reading posts in the Money Diaries FB group and sign up for an Ellevest account with a scheduled initial deposit for after my next paycheck hits. It's a step in the right direction, even if I still need to do a lot of reading and research.