6 p.m. — I leave the office. Now I'm really hungry and consider getting takeout on my way home, but I remember that I have pre-cooked pork belly in my fridge that needs eating, so I resist. I start the rice cooker right away when I get home, and pace around the apartment restlessly while it does its thing. The rice takes about 20 minutes, but I let it sit for a bit longer because I like my rice softer. Meanwhile, I warm up the pork belly slices in a pan, chop up some cucumber, scoop some kimchi out of my jar, and pile it all on top of a steaming bowl of rice. It looks pretty good, so I snap a picture and send it to my mom to reassure her that I'm eating well. (I've been living alone for over six years, but moms will be moms.) Then I eat it with a box of melon-flavored milk, which is kind of an odd partner to pork belly and kimchi, but whatever.