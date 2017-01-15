A Week In NYC On A $55,000 Salary

Day 4 7:15 a.m. — I eat a stolen office banana on my way to spin. 10:00 a.m. — I kill the rest of the pineapple and cottage cheese for breakfast (was too lazy to make my yogurt and fruit last night), and drink free office coffee. 2:00 p.m. — I have the lunch I packed yesterday but didn't eat: baked chicken, spinach pasta, and roasted green beans. 4:00 p.m. — Free office coffee, plus some fruit from an Edible Arrangement sent to my office. 6:30 p.m. — I get out of work half an hour early, so I decide to walk the two miles to meet my friend for a drink. I'm still early, so I grab some pizza for dinner. $6.85 8:15 p.m. — We get drinks and hang out before we see a show at UCB. I take classes at the training center, so the show is free (usually $5). $7



Daily Total: $13.85

Day 5 10:00 a.m. — I took the morning off for a lady doctor appointment. After a barre class, I make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to eat on the walk there. There's a co-pay at the doctor. $15 12:00 p.m. — I stop and grab a latte on the way to work. $4.55 3:00 p.m. — Same lunch as yesterday. 4:30 p.m. — Free office coffee and Girl Scout cookies that I bought from my boss's daughter. 7:30pm — I meet my cousin for dinner at Sweetgreen. I get a cup of soup and a ginger iced tea. $7.35 Daily Total: $26.90 Day 6 10:00 a.m. — I get sent home from work because I look/sound/feel like crap. I eat an office granola bar on the way to (yet another) doctor's appointment. 12:00 p.m. — The doctor says it's a sinus infection. I pick up antibiotics, milk, butter, and Fabreeze on the way home. $18.48 4:00 p.m. — I make some eggs, toast, and tea at home while I binge watch Mozart in the Jungle and die on my bed. I cancel plans for a second date. He already bought the movie tickets so I try to Venmo him, but he won't let me. Daily Total: $18.48 Day 7 4:00 p.m. — I wake up 17 hours after I fell asleep the night before. I've never tripped acid but I imagine this is what it feels like. I am so woozy and all I want to do is keep sleeping, but I make myself get out of bed. I order Seamless and hop in the shower. 5:30 p.m. — I feel a little better after I eat a little tangerine chicken, salad, and a spring roll. I throw the leftovers in the fridge — this will last for 3 meals. $34.74 7:00pm — I don't want to leave my house, but one of my best friends from college is in town from Philly, and we're going out to our other friend's house in Queens for a game night. I grab a bottle of wine on the way. $14.69 8:30pm — Three trains and 90 minutes later, I make it into Ridgewood. 12:00am — I Uber back home because I'm lazy. But I feel okay about it, because I'm also sick. $24.16 Daily Total: $73.59