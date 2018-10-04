3 p.m. — Today's planning is focused on how I'll support the needs of my students next year. Many have encountered significant trauma or poverty, and I try to have plenty of plans and supports in place. I plan what'll go in my snack drawer for next year (where any student can go and grab food any time if they're hungry). Last year I had granola bars and fruit when I could afford it. This year I add PB&J supplies, because sometimes kids go home and there's no dinner for them. I estimate this'll cost $30 to $50 a month depending on the economic makeup of the class. I'll get some extra snacks from the nurse's office. Next, I plan my “safe spot,” which is where a student can go if they're feeling particularly anxious or angry. This is usually an involuntary emotional reaction from a student who is dealing with a lot. We all need time to calm down and re-center before joining class again! I add four calm-down books, an oil diffuser, and a timer to my Amazon cart. Luckily, these supplies will last for years. $65.20