10:30 a.m. — Unbeknownst to me, I accidentally get on an express elevator and it shoots me up more than 20 floors in a matter of seconds. I survive the tower of terror, go to the correct floor, and arrive just in time for the press conference. It is inspiring seeing all the lawmakers, medical students, and pharmacists who are here supporting the bill! After the conference, I tag along with a group of medical students to lobby. We spend more time navigating the hallways than speaking to aides and legislators, but it still is a good experience.