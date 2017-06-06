A Week In Sydney, Australia On A $53,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a junior lawyer (solicitor) who makes $53,000 per year and spends it on public transportation and antibiotics.
Occupation: Junior Lawyer (Solicitor)
Industry: Legal
Age: 24
Location: Sydney, Australia
Salary: $53,000 (in USD)
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,545
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $300. I live at home and pay my parents rent.
Loan Payments: $0
All Other Monthly Expenses
Savings: $2,300/month. I am saving for a 15% deposit on a two-bedroom apartment in northwestern Sydney, which will cost about total $600,000 total.
Phone: $15/month for unlimited Australian phone calls and seven GB of data
