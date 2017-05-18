Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a recruiter who makes $72,000 per year and spends it on an $8 piece of escolar at happy hour.
Occupation: Recruiter
Industry: Consulting
Age: 26
Location: Sugar Land, TX
Salary: $72,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,035.80
Industry: Consulting
Age: 26
Location: Sugar Land, TX
Salary: $72,000
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,035.80
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $0. I just moved back to my hometown after living in Austin for another job. My parents welcomed me back to my childhood home with open arms. (I should probably mention that I am of South Asian descent, and living with your parents before marriage is really common in our culture!)
Loan Payments: $0. Thank you, Mom and Dad!
Housing Costs: $0. I just moved back to my hometown after living in Austin for another job. My parents welcomed me back to my childhood home with open arms. (I should probably mention that I am of South Asian descent, and living with your parents before marriage is really common in our culture!)
Loan Payments: $0. Thank you, Mom and Dad!
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Hulu: $7.99/month
Orangetheory Fitness: $100/month. (Although it is on hold right now.)
Spotify Premium: $9.99/month
Hulu: $7.99/month
Orangetheory Fitness: $100/month. (Although it is on hold right now.)
Spotify Premium: $9.99/month