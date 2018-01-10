A Week In St. Paul, MN, On A $130,000 Salary

10:35 a.m. — My husband is working at his part-time job at a sporting goods store, so I drag the kids to Costco. We are out of basically everything, so I stock up on meat, toilet paper, snacks, vitamins, laundry soap, and more. After we shop, we hit the food court for the $1.50 hot dogs and share a $1 churro. I'm amazed at how easy it is to spend over $200 on food and household items. I grew up very poor, and was wildly in debt in my 20s, so sometimes it still feels like magic that there is always enough money in the checking account for groceries or whatever else we need. $254.89