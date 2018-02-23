A Week In Somerville, MA, On A $65,000 Salary

10 p.m. — I recently found out that my boyfriend of two years had been cheating on me. Seeing my roommate all happy and in love with her new BF has me feeling a little (okay, a lot) down in the dumps about my current situation. I go to my room and call my parents and finally tell them what happened between me and my now ex. It took a while for me to tell them, which may seem weird, but when it first happened, I was in so much shock and denial about it all. It's an emotionally draining conversation and it feels like I've ripped the Band-Aid off all over again, but I'm relieved my parents know now. They are my support system and I needed to lean on them. After pouring my heart out, my parents invite me on a weekend trip to the Caribbean they have planned and won't take no for an answer. My dad tells me to pick flights and he will the cover the cost ($503.67). Seriously, they are the best parents.