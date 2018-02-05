A Week In Singapore On A $20,800 Salary

7:15 p.m. — I am shook! I got a text from N. before seeing him saying that he wanted to get me something for my birthday but wasn't sure if it would be the right pick. After we kiss hello, he takes me to a bookstore and points to a Dan Brown book. Confused, I ask why Dan Brown (nothing bad about DB, just saying) and he cheekily tells me he's pulling my leg. Amused, I walk with him towards a game shop and he asks the shop owner to pick up the "reserved gift" — a brand new PlayStation 4! I've wanted one since last year but never bought it because it was more of a want than a need and I could definitely use the savings for much more important things. I get slightly tearful and give him the biggest hug ever. We also get a couple of games to play later. I'm excited!