4 p.m. — I'm going to be a bridesmaid in my best friend's wedding, and she and the other bridesmaids are looking at bridesmaid dresses, so I Skype in to help. The bride's given us freedom in terms of style, so I'm trying to stay under $150, since the wedding is going to be expensive with flying across the country a couple of times. But it's definitely worth it for my best friend!