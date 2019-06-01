2 p.m. — I eat a strawberry popsicle and drink a mug of tea before calling in for a team meeting. I'm grateful to not have as hectic of a workload as some of my coworkers, but I also learn that the strategy behind what I'm working on is about to change, so I'll soon have to go back and make a ton of edits across everything. Not going to worry about that until it's happening, though. I've been stressed lately just about life being too busy with all the usual things (day job, freelance projects, socializing, relationship, appointments, working out, chores) because I have low energy and need a lot of alone time to recharge. Everyone's hyped on being a #girlboss, but I thought we already learned it's exhausting trying to "have it all." I feel more empowered by a nap. So for now I'm not going to invite in any additional worry and just get work done as it needs to be done.