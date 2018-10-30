8 p.m. — It occurs to me that I should really be using my business debit card to make purchases of business-related books, but I'm not yet in that mindset. I keep forgetting that the whole "I own a business" thing isn't a game, like having a kid isn't playing house, so as I'm sitting on the couch browsing through content on my Kindle, I instinctively click "buy" on book just out of curiosity for $9.99. I am now a co-owner in my husband's business but there are a lot of details about both his industry and owning a business that I don't know. So, read up, honey. That is my answer to pretty much everything. For context, it's a home improvement company that my husband transformed from a part-time sole proprietorship (while I taught full-time) to an LLC business so I could join in ownership. It requires very little overhead so far; the business is run from our home. I officially joined this year, and I have prior experience as a director of a local nonprofit, but this is my first for-profit business venture. I'm the one checking on the finances every day and writing up client contracts, making website edits, and researching marketing strategy while my husband is at job sites. We're planning to hire at least two employees for next year and keep it growing from there. The business currently has between $8,000 and $12,000 of sales each month, and we are trying to pay ourselves about $5,000 through combined salary and owner's draw. $11