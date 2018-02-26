A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $52,000 Salary

3 p.m. — It is an incredibly quiet day at work so I decide to do a little bit of online shopping. I see that there are super cheap tickets for a musical I love (The Last Five Years) so I buy two ($25) and text a friend to see if he wants to come. Thankfully, he is down and free on the night I booked the tickets! I want to do something fun and special for Valentine's Day with B. because I am mushy like that but also because it is going to be our last Valentine's Day in Seattle. (We are moving in the next few months.) I find a cool event at a distillery where you get a tasting of their liquors and then get to make your own hot chocolate with the alcohol you like the best. I buy two tickets and plan on surprising B. with them tonight! ($43.66) $68.66