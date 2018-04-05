Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,800. (I live alone in a studio apartment.)

Student Loan Payment: $0. (I finally paid them off last year with my annual bonus! I had zero help from my parents.)

Medical, Vision & Dental Insurance: My employer contributes $3,400 every year to an HSA card. I pay everything outright until I reach the $2,000 deductible, and then it mostly works out to everything being covered by my employer.

401(k): 10% of salary, pre-tax. (Company matches 4%.)

Savings: $1,000 ($500 of which goes in Stash.)

Credit Card: $1,200. (I have $6,000 total on a 0% interest-free balance transfer. Once this is paid off, I believe I can remain credit card debt free.)

Cell Phone: $0. (My work pays for my work cell phone and I didn’t want two cell phones, so I only use this one.)

Google Cloud Storage: $1.99

Cable & Internet (Includes HBO): $71

Electric: $20-$25

Spotify Premium: $9.99

Squarespace: $7

MealPal: $84

Netflix & Hulu: $0. (I trade my HBO login for access to a friend's Netflix and Hulu accounts.)